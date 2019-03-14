  • 14-year-old killed in double shooting, family says

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser that killed a teenager. 

    Police and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of Ardmore Street after two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

    The Memphis Fire Department said they took one person to Regional One Hospital and one teenager to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. 

    The 14-year-old's grandmother told FOX13 her grandson, David Fulton Vongphachanh, died as a result of his injuries. 

