14-year-old killed in double shooting, family says

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser that killed a teenager.
Police and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of Ardmore Street after two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Memphis Fire Department said they took one person to Regional One Hospital and one teenager to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
The 14-year-old's grandmother told FOX13 her grandson, David Fulton Vongphachanh, died as a result of his injuries.
