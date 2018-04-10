14-year-old Mississippi girl missing

COMO, Miss. - A Mississippi girl is missing and police need your help finding her.
According to the Panola Co. Sheriff's Department, 14-year-old Jazmine Denise Griffin was last seen April 7 on Mary Woods Road. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Police told FOX13, Griffin is described as 5'7", 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on where Jazmine Denise Griffin could be, call police at 662-563-6230.
