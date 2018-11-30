  • 14-year-old vanishes after visiting friend in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators need your help searching for a 14-year-old girl that's been missing since August 23.

    Police told FOX13 Lateena Redmond was last seen leaving a friend's house near Isleworth and Hollorn Ln in southeast Memphis.

    Lateena is 5'6", with brown eyes and 175lbs. She was last seen wearing a navy polo shirt, khaki pants, and black/white tennis shoes.

    FOX13 contacted MPD for additional information but we still haven't heard back.

    We're in the neighborhood searching for answers regarding the girl's disappearance. We will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5.

    If you have any additional information regarding Lateena's disappearance, please contact the Missing Persons Bureau of MPD at 901-636-4479.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories