0 15 pairs of Air Jordans, gold and cash stolen from Memphis home

Burglars made off with thousands of dollars of cash and items after breaking into a home in Memphis.

According to police, they were called to the 100 block of W. Walthal Circle for the crime.

When they arrived, the victim said someone kicked in the door and stole two televisions, 15 pairs of Air Jordan's, $2,200 in cash, Louis Vuitton bag, and two gold necklaces.

Neighbors in that area said it is a quiet neighborhood, and they’re still in shock over the burglary.

Christion Lucas lives in the house in front of where it all happened. He said he was surprised to learn what was stolen.

“Whoever did it probably knew it was in there though,” Lucas said. “That’s why they picked that house in particular.”

A total of $9,450 worth of items were stolen. FOX13 crime-mapped the neighborhood, and only one other burglary happened in the last 90 days.

“This is a very safe neighborhood to me,” Lucas said. “We don’t usually have break-ins or anything like that. So, I’m very surprised to hear that.”

Neighbors said what is even more surprising to them is the number of things the person was able to get away with – and the price tag of each item.

“This is the first time I heard this happen on this street,” Harris said.

There were no witnesses.

If you know anything about this Crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

