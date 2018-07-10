  • 15 pairs of Air Jordans stolen from Memphis home

    Burglars made off with thousands of dollars of cash and items after breaking into a home in Memphis. 

    According to police, they were called to the 100 block of W. Walthal Circle for the crime. 

    When they arrived, the victim said someone kicked in the door and stole two televisions, 15 pairs of Air Jordan's, $2,200 in cash, Louis Vuitton bag, and two gold necklaces. 

    There were no witnesses. 

    If you know anything about this Crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

