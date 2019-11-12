0 15 shot during violent weekend in Memphis, 2 people dead, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were killed, over a dozen more were injured after a violent weekend in Memphis.

10 people were shot in four separate shootings within the city overnight, that left one dead and nine injured.

FOX13 breaks down where the shootings happened and the similarities between them.

Originally, Memphis Police told FOX13 officers responded to a shooting call around 2:00 Sunday morning in the 4600 block of American Way.

However, that information has been corrected.

Officers responded to an armed party call on American Way, but heard gun shots in the area.

Investigators determined the shots were fired in the 2900 block of S. Perkins.

Two shooting victims were taken to Regional One from the scene. One was listed in critical condition and another was in non-critical condition.

Just forty minutes later, a two-minute drive away, two other people were shot at a Parkway Village convenience store.

According to MPD, it happened at the “Z Market” on South Perkins Road.

Someone drove the two men to Regional One, where man is in critical condition and another is in non-critical condition.

Police said they have no reason to believe the two shootings in Parkway Village are connected at this time.

The deadly shooting occurred about 3:40 a.m. Memphis Police said a woman was shot dead inside the Diamonds of Memphis strip club near the Memphis International Airport.

Four men were also shot inside the club. Two are listed as in critical and two are in non-critical condition.

No other information has been provided about the victims.

Police said the relationship between the shooters and victims is unknown at this time.

The last shooting Memphis Police are investigating was about 5 a.m. after a shooting downtown.

It happened at 4th St. and Beale St., the entrance to the Beale Street Historic District.

MPD says the victim got into an argument with a man who was thrown out of a club.

That man then shot the victim and took off in a silver Chevy Cobalt.

The victim was located at Regional One.

No suspects have been charged in any of these shootings.

Buddy Chapman works with Crime Stoppers. He told FOX13, “We need more police officers. We will never have enough police officers to be everywhere they are. Whenever they are, wherever they are. Therefor citizens involvement is critical. And I am not talking about support your local police. I am talking about paying attention to what you see and telling what you know and until that happens fully and in total, we will continue to have a problem in crime “

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

