15-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night in West Memphis.
The teenager, who has not yet been identified, was gunned down in the 500 block of South 15th Street around 9:45 p.m.
FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with the victim’s father, who ran out to find the girl dead lying in the middle of the road. His emotional reaction, on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.
Police said the girl was walking with an 18-year-old man when multiple shots came from a moving car.
The man was shot once in the arm and is recovering at Regional One.
West Memphis Police Department Captain Joe Baker said the shooter – or shooters – fired at least five shots from the vehicle.
Witnesses said by the time emergency responders arrived on scene, the girl had already died from her gunshot wounds.
Police told FOX13 the girl had been reported as a runaway by her family just a few days before her death.
