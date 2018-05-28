15-year-old girl missing since Tuesday found

HORN LAKE, Miss. - UPDATE:
Family told FOX13 Eileen has been found.
--
A Mississippi family is desperate for answers after one of their own, 15-year-old Eileen Betlinski-Brown, went missing Tuesday in Horn Lake.
“It’s just way, way, way too real. I guess you call it stressful to say the least. Scary. Not knowing what’s happening,” said Eileen’s grandfather, James Betlinski.
Betlinski said several days after Eileen went missing, her mother texted her to come home. She never did.
Eileen was last seen before visiting a friend’s house. Betlinski said that friend, however, isn’t saying anything about her whereabouts.
“The other girl, for whatever reason, isn’t talking. Just will not say,” Betlinski said.
FOX13 has reached out to Horn Lake, Southaven and Memphis Police for an update on Eileen. Southaven Police consider the 15-year-old as a runaway at this point.
If you know the whereabouts of Eileen Betlinski-Brown, contact police.
