15-year-old killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A 15-year-old person who was involved in the single-vehicle accident has died, officials said.
SCSO confirmed the teenager – who has not yet been identified – died after being rushed to Regional One.
Two others were injured in the accident, but they were both listed in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Collierville.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at Raleigh LaGrange Road near Collierville Arlington Road.
The vehicle involved struck a tree, investigators said.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others were listed in non-critical condition.
One of the victims -- a 15-year-old teen -- died as a result of the crash, officials said.
Deputies did not specify what led to the crash. None of the victims were identified.
SCSO is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at Raleigh LaGrange near Collierville Arlington Road, where a vehicle struck a tree. One person was transported to ROH in critical condition and two others were transported to ROH in non-critical condition. pic.twitter.com/9AnqySwGHp— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 13, 2019
