15-year-old killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Collierville

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A 15-year-old person who was involved in the single-vehicle accident has died, officials said.

    SCSO confirmed the teenager – who has not yet been identified – died after being rushed to Regional One. 

    Two others were injured in the accident, but they were both listed in non-critical condition.

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Collierville.

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at Raleigh LaGrange Road near Collierville Arlington Road. 

    The vehicle involved struck a tree, investigators said. 

    One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others were listed in non-critical condition. 

    One of the victims -- a 15-year-old teen -- died as a result of the crash, officials said.

    Deputies did not specify what led to the crash. None of the victims were identified.

