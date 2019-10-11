  • 15-year-old rushed to the hospital after being shot, family says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old boy, neighbors said. 

    According to police, they were called to the 700 block of Dotberry Cove early on Friday morning. 

    Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

