0 15-year-old shot over custody dispute, driven to Downtown Memphis hotel for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon in North Memphis.

According to a police report FOX13 obtained, a lady and three other people showed up to a house located in the 1100 block of Dunlap Saturday afternoon around 2. The police report states Jermaal Dotson was the owner of the house.

FOX13 has learned Dotson had custody over the weekend of his child, but the mother came by the house to pick the child up.

Once the mother and the three other people showed up to the house, witnesses told police Dotson and the mother of his child got into a dispute that escalated into threats. After a few moments passed, the mother and the group of people left the house. That's when Dotson allegedly went into the house, got a gun and began shooting at them.

According to the police report, one man, which FOX13 has learned is a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the back from the shots that Dotson fired at the vehicle. The 15-year-old was driven about seven mins. away to the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Memphis, which is located on North Main Street.

Officers arrived to the hotel and did not locate a gun inside the car. According to the police report, the teen was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but was later downgraded to non-critical condition.

All witnesses and victims later went to the police station to write statements, and they told police Dotson was the one responsible for the shooting.

Jermaal Dotson was later charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the incident. He will face a judge Tuesday, September 4.

