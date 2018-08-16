15-year-old student arrested for trying to sell ‘Molly' pills at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for trying to sell drugs at a Millington school.
According to police, the student – who was not identified – was trying to sell MDMA pills at Millington Central High School.
Officers received an anonymous tip from a student at the school Monday saying that the suspect was selling the pills.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Whitehaven football star charged with sexual battery by an authority figure
- Unsafe amounts of weed killer chemical found in some oat-based food, report finds
- 6 hospitalized after overdosing on mystery drug in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police contacted the school’s assistant principal, who found more than a dozen “multi-colored pills” in the student’s possession. The pills were hidden inside the top of the student’s left sock, police said.
He was taken into custody, and the pills tested positive for MDMA -- also known as Ecstasy or "Molly" -- according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Police confirmed they were Molly pills.
The charges that student is facing -- on FOX13 News at 9.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}