  • 15-year-old student arrested for trying to sell ‘Molly' pills at school

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for trying to sell drugs at a Millington school. 

    According to police, the student – who was not identified – was trying to sell MDMA pills at Millington Central High School. 

    Officers received an anonymous tip from a student at the school Monday saying that the suspect was selling the pills. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police contacted the school’s assistant principal, who found more than a dozen “multi-colored pills” in the student’s possession. The pills were hidden inside the top of the student’s left sock, police said. 

    He was taken into custody, and the pills tested positive for MDMA -- also known as Ecstasy or "Molly" -- according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Police confirmed they were Molly pills. 

    The charges that student is facing -- on FOX13 News at 9.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories