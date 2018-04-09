Animal Rescue Corps teamed up with multiple agencies to rescue 150 animals in a Tennessee breeding operation.
Law enforcement said, "The law was being violated and these animals desperately, so we didn't hesitate to take action."
The animals which included dogs, exotic animals, and birds, were found in Atwood, Tennessee.
RELATED: PHOTOS: 150 animals rescued from Tennessee breeding operation
The Animals Rescue Corp said, "Approximately 43 large and medium breed dogs, including puppies, 37 cats, including litters of newborn kittens, 17 rabbits, 10 geese, eight chickens, six ducks, six goats, five sheep, five chinchillas, four ferrets, and two alpacas were found without adequate food or water. Several dead animals were found around the property including a zebra, a cat, a duck, and the remains of rabbits. There were live animals and dead animals in the same cage. Animals were found running loose and in cages around the property, inside a barn, and in the property owner’s house and garage."
The sheriff said a tip from a concerned citizen led to the large bust.
Trending stories:
- Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater
- Fight breaks out at local prison, 11 inmates transported to hospital
- TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
To help support this rescue operation click the blue Donate button on their Facebook page: Animal Rescue Corps.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}