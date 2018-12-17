0 1500 plus students graduate from University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sunday 1560 University of Memphis graduates walked across the stage at FedExForum and into the next chapter of their lives. The graduates, entering the work force under much better circumstances than graduating classes before them.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so ready for this. It’s been a long time coming,” said new grad, Casey Banks.

The joy, the excitement, the optimism and why not? These 2018 University of Memphis grads are entering the U.S. workforce with unemployment sitting at 3.7%. That’s according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This time last year it was 4.1%.

“I actually just landed my first big job, so I’m excited about that,” continued Banks.

She is graduating with a degree in political science, taking a year off, then planning to go to law school.

We asked her if she plans to stay in Memphis after graduating.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Yea, I am actually. I’m not from here. I moved here to go to school, and relocate, and start life and what not,” she answered.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate, on par with the national average, while Memphis sits slightly above the national average at 4.2%.

“It’s a little scary,” Victoria Faulkner told us just moments before she walked across the stage.

She will walk away with a Master of Science degree and plans to go to med school. In an era when student loan debt hit $1.5 trillion dollars, with women holding most of it, I asked Faulkner how she feels about taking out more loans.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to pull through and make all those payments for student loans and everything,” she answered.

With the stigma surrounding millennials that they’re overeducated and too reliant on their parents, I asked both women, on such a big day in their lives, if they agree.

“I think that’s completely incorrect. If you look around, you see all these graduates lined up and on campus there are so many students enrolled,” the future surgeon told us.

“I’ve worked two jobs all throughout college and maintained a pretty decent GPA, so yea, I had to get off mom’s couch, get out and do the real world,” Banks said finally.

Those women are in luck, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the more advanced the degree, the lower the unemployment rate. This, while the median salary rises.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.