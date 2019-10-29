16 men arrested during human trafficking sting in Tennessee

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested 16 men during an undercover operation.
Each suspect is accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, according to the TBI.
The two-day sting started Oct. 24 and involved several law enforcement agencies. The undercover investigation involved addressing the human trafficking issue in Rutherford Co., Tennessee.
Authorities put several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.
The mission for the operation was to identity individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
Now, 16 men have been booked and arrested in the Rutherford County Jail:
- James H. Farmer, DOB 9-23-64, Franklin, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Deadrick Darrell Evans, DOB 1-16-90, Murfreesboro, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Miguel Erazo, DOB 9-24-76, Antioch, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Luis Miguel Garcia-Alvarez, DOB 6-12-85, La Vergne, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Paul Florez-Vazquez, DOB 3-25-89, Nashville, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Jose Guadalupe Zarate-Flores, DOB 12-1-79, Smyrna, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Taylor Moore, DOB 4-4-96, Rombauer, MO, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Tony Maddox, DOB 12-9-80, Cowan, TN, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Gameel Mesad, DOB 1-13-64, La Vergne, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- John Thomas Sulkowski, DOB 1-9-95, Murfreesboro, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Juan Manuel Tovar, DOB 7-11-72, Antioch, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Harry Garcia, DOB 10-22-75, Murfreesboro, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Michael Romero, DOB 5-21-88, Prospect, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Lian Sian Thang, DOB 7-15-87, Smyrna, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Manasranjan Murlidhar Rana, DOB 11-21-87, Nashville, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Diego Mancilla Martinez, DOB 11-13-72, La Vergne, Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
