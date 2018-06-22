16 weapons still missing after pawn shop burglarized

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A local pawn shop is working hard to locate 16 handguns that were stolen last week.
Jay Ridings, the owner of Tipton County Pawn, said whoever did it was able to turn off the alarm systems – and that is why he believes it was an inside job.
“The alarms were on, but she knew how to get by them,” Ridings said. “She knew everything!”
He said he recently fired an employee two weeks ago after he caught her stealing from the shop. He believes she is the one responsible.
Trending stories:
- Man walking down the street shot by 4 people
- Hotel roof ripped off by severe storm in Ripley
- University of Memphis student punched, robbed at gunpoint by 3 men
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Ridings said he is most concerned about where the guns that were stolen are.
“(I feel) bad for the community because I know where they go,” Ridings said. “They’re going to the streets.”
Police said someone stole handguns, a dash camera, a dolly and jewelry from the pawn shop last Friday.
Covington Police Chief told FOX13 they are working hard to find the people responsible.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}