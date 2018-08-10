16-year-old arrested for carjacking woman

A teen is behind bars after police said he carjacked a woman in Memphis.
Detectives wrote in the arrest affidavit a woman backed into a driveway on the 3300 block of Ardmore Avenue. She rose the back of her vehicle to load a washing machine in when two people jumped in the car.
To try and stop her car from being stolen, she hopped in the back. But as they were pulling away, the suspect in the passenger seat said, "If you don't get out of the truck, I'm going to shoot you."
She jumped out and escape.
The vehicle was quickly found, but her handgun in the car was missing.
Police did not release any information about the passenger who pointed the gun.
Investigators were able to get a fingerprint off the car which matched to Reginald Applewhite, 16, police said.
He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and two counts of Theft of Property.
