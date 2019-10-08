16-year-old charged after woman shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager is behind bars after a woman was killed in a North Memphis neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Decatur St. at 2:45 Monday afternoon.
Memphis police found a woman shot and killed on the scene.
Investigators determined a 16-year-old was a suspect related to the incident. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.
MPD has not identified the suspect because he is a juvenile.
We're working to confirm the identity of the woman killed.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.
October 7, 2019, at 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 blk of N. Decatur Street. One female was located and pronounced deceased. The suspect, male, 16, was on the scene and was taken into custody. He was later charged with Second Degree Murder.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 8, 2019
