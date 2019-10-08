  • 16-year-old charged after woman shot, killed in North Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager is behind bars after a woman was killed in a North Memphis neighborhood.

    Officers were called to the 1300 block of Decatur St. at 2:45 Monday afternoon.

    Memphis police found a woman shot and killed on the scene.

    Investigators determined a 16-year-old was a suspect related to the incident. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. 

    MPD has not identified the suspect because he is a juvenile.

    We're working to confirm the identity of the woman killed.

