16-year-old endangered runaway found in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: According to police, Deisy Ordonez has been located.
Memphis police officers are desperately searching for a missing 16-year-old.
Deisy Ordonez was last seen in the 4300 block of Leatherwood Rd. MPD said Deisy left home without permission.
She has also ran away in the past. At that time she was located in the 3400 block of Dungreen.
Police say she was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Officers told FOX13 Deisy is 5 feet tall, 120 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
