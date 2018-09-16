  • 16-year-old pulls gun on pizza delivery driver, then runs from police in Shelby County

    By: Ryan Glover

    SOUTHEAST SHELBY CO. - It was a scary situation for a woman who was just trying to do her job Saturday night. 

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night,  deputies responded to an attempted robbery of a pizza delivery driver in the 4200 block of Long Creek. The driver stated she attempted to deliver a pizza on Long Creek, but the person who answered the door stated they did not order a pizza.

     

    As the delivery driver walked back to her car, she was approached by a young male, brandishing a handgun demanding money. The victim told deputies that she jumped in her car, sped away and called police.

    A deputy searching the area spotted a male fitting the description of the suspect walking in the neighborhood. The deputy attempted to detain the suspect but he ran away holding a gun in his hand.

    The deputy pursued the suspect in his patrol car. As the suspect climbed a fence, the deputy could still see the handgun in the suspect’s hand. The deputy drove through the fence and eventually captured the suspect as he attempted to climb a second fence.

    A loaded handgun was recovered by deputies. The suspect, a 16-year-old teen, was taken to Juvenile Court where he will face robbery and weapon charges.

