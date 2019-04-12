16-year-old shot and killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A 16-year-old died after being shot in West Memphis, according to police.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2000 E. Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
FOX13 has a crew at the crime scene.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members told FOX13 he was a good student and a basketball player.
Police told FOX13 multiple shots were fired, and at this point it is too early in the investigation to determine if the supsect and victim knew each other.
The mayor of West Memphis went to the crime scene and spoke to some of the teen's family members. He told FOX13 he would be back.
This marks the sixth homicide in West Memphis this year. Three people were killed in two separate shootings less than week ago.
This is an active police investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
