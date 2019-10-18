0 16-year-old stabbed multiple times by classmate in north Mississippi

QUITMAN, Co. - A 16-year-old Quitman County student is recovering after he was stabbed multiple times by a classmate.

The stabbing happened Thursday in the metal shop at Quitman County Career and Technical Center.

According to investigators, one of the teens picked up a metal object in the shop and stabbed the other several times.

FOX13 has learned that the victim is in stable condition at Regional One.

Pastor Mark Williams is a pastor who also runs a barbershop down the road from the school. He said an incident like this is unusual for this community.

He told FOX13, "I believe it is a very disturbing thing I truly hate that it did happen and I am very concerned about the community itself and we need to be more aware and involved."

The teen suspect is in custody, according to investigators, but charges have not been filed yet.

"I would pray for both families, those that are going through trying times and those that are the victim as well. The fact is without prayer things like this will take course. I believe that prayer and more involvement in the community will change some things," said Williams.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out what exactly led up to the altercation and stabbing.

At this time no names have been released because the victim and the suspect are both juveniles.

