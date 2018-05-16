16-year-old stuck behind bars for months, has bond paid for by advocacy groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 16-year-old girl was inside a prison for 43 days.
Rosalyn “Bird” Holmes was in a pre-trial, pre-indictment detention in a women’s prison, miles from her hometown. They were being housed there under Tennessee’s “safekeeping” law. According to Josh Spickler, Executive Director, Just City, Shelby County, Tennessee has a practice of separating children who will be tried as adults from other children in detention. And like many cities and counties, Shelby County also relies heavily on the money bail system - a system that keeps an average of 700,000 people confined to local jails around the country.
Holmes was placed into the woman's prison in Nashville when she was only 15.
The Official Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter and Just City took action to give Holmes a fighting chance and reached out to community members and national allies to provide support.
The group posted the $60,000 bond Wednesday morning. They released this statement:
"What happened to Rosalyn Holmes is far from 'safekeeping,'" said Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights President Kerry Kennedy. "Even though Rosalyn has not been convicted of a crime, the state sent a
16-year-old child over 50 miles from her family and segregated her in an adult prison. In no way do those actions serve the cause of justice."
On FOX13 News at 10, Zach Crenshaw talks with Rosalyn “Bird” Holmes and her family about what she had to deal with and go through over these last few months.
