16-year-old who was playing video games shot and killed in West Memphis, family says

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A 16-year-old died after being shot in West Memphis, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2000 E. Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. We are not identifying him at this time.

FOX13 has a crew at the crime scene.

Police told FOX13 multiple shots were fired.

The teen's grandmother told FOX13 he was playing video games inside the home at the time of the shooting. Our crew saw couch cushions outside the home that appeared to have blood on them.

The 16-year-old was a ninth grader at West Junior High. Family members said he was a good student and a basketball player.

The mayor of West Memphis went to the crime scene and spoke to some of the teen's family members. He told FOX13 he would be back.

This marks the sixth homicide in West Memphis this year. Three people were killed in two separate shootings less than week ago.

This is an active police investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

