1600 plus people without power in Frayser after MPD officer hits pole

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 1600 people in the Frayser community are without power at the moment following an accident. 

    According to the Memphis Police PIO Louis Brownlee, an MPD officer hit a pole at the intersection of Steele St & Frayser Blvd around 9:30 p.m. 

    No one was injured, but according to the MLGW outage map, 1,605 people are currently without power. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with us for the very latest. 

