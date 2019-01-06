1600 plus people without power in Frayser after MPD officer hits pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 1600 people in the Frayser community are without power at the moment following an accident.
According to the Memphis Police PIO Louis Brownlee, an MPD officer hit a pole at the intersection of Steele St & Frayser Blvd around 9:30 p.m.
No one was injured, but according to the MLGW outage map, 1,605 people are currently without power.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for the very latest.
