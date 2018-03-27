17-year-old brings stolen gun to Memphis High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A student brought a stolen handgun to Fairley High School, according to MPD.
The 17-year-old student was arrested after officers found the gun on him Monday around 10:20 a.m.
Police found the gun to be stolen out of Arkansas.
The student is charged with carrying a weapon on school property, theft of property under $1000.00, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
No name has been provided by MPD since the suspect is a minor.
We are working to learn more on this incident, so keep checking back for updates.
