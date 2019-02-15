17-year-old indicted for murder after Memphis teen killed, another injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old Memphis teen was indicted for first-degree murder after a double shooting in Hickory Hill.
Carlos Lacey, 17, shot into a car occupied by four other teens on July 16, 2018, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said Lacey was indicted on first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault after the deadly shooting.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Winchester Road and Hickory Hill Road.
Malik Holland, 18, was stopped at a red light at the intersection with three other teens in the car when investigators said Lacey spotted his car, got out, and began firing his weapon.
Holland was killed, and his 17-year-old front-seat passenger was critically injured. The two other teens in the back seat were not hit by bullets.
Two days later, Lacey was arrested during a traffic stop in the area. During questioning, police said Lacey told investigators he was responsible for the double shooting.
