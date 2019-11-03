17-year-old is dead after alleged robbery victim fights back, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old is dead after alleged robbery victim fought back.
Memphis police responded about 10:15 p.m. Friday to the Super Smoker's Shop on Appling Rd. after an apparent robbery occurred.
A black SUV pulled into a parking lot when a male got out of the SUV and attempted to steal another car in the parking lot, police say.
The owner of the car came out and confronted the suspects in the SUV.
The suspects in the SUV fired shots at the owner of the car, which prompted the owner to return fire, according to police.
The black SUV fled the scene and the owner of the car remained at the scene.
While officers were on the scene, it was learned a male, 17, was reportedly dropped off at LeBonheur Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound by two males in a black SUV, according to officers.
The victim was later pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed.
