WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A teenager was killed in a shooting at a West Memphis apartment complex.
According to police, the shooting happened at the Steeplechase Apartments on Talonwood Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was a 17-year-old boy, according to investigators. Police have not yet released the identity of that victim.
According to a release from police, the teen was shot and killed inside the apartment. Officers found the teen on the floor inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alfreda Curry spoke with FOX13. She said her cousin, Jason Dove, was killed at the complex in the summer of 2018.
“I’m definitely praying for the family,” she said.
West Memphis police did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Mayor Marco McClendon told FOX13 this is the first homicide case of 2019 in West Memphis.
McClendon said he was at the crime scene because he knows the victim’s parents well.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call West Memphis police at 870-735-1210.
