0 17-year-old teen making local couple's dream come true

MEMPHIS, TENN. - Teenagers are becoming more violent.

The CDC said violence and teen gang involvement started increasing in the 1990's and the numbers haven't fallen significantly. Almost 23% report being in a physical fight in 2014-15, but also every day in this nation, most teens resist violence, most represent a great source of pride for their families.

Mid-South teens like Mia Lopez are walking proof. Lopez owns an event planning business. She started it to pay tribute to her dad who wanted to own a business but died when she was 15.

"I didn't know what to feel because he was my dad. I don't have another one honestly I felt sad but I knew he was watching over me and he said do this for you, do this for your mom do this for your family," Lopez said.

But she was determined to make good on the talent her papa saw in her, and the business he dreamed for himself.

"So, I asked my mom, I was like if you can help me create this business, I can get this going and now here I am," Lopez told FOX13.

She has a small army of people helping and it's working, booking weddings. And prominent events like the links debutante ball.

Honestly, I don’t know how to feel it’s like an unexplainable feeling. I get to meet so many different people from different cultural backgrounds and they educate me to further growing my business,” Lopez said. “And I can reach out to people more. I hire people my own age and I inspire them to start their business as well,” Lopez told FOX13.

