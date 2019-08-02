0 18 Memphis gang members indicted for stealing nearly $500K from banks, trafficking marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than a dozen people from a popular gang out of Raleigh and Frayser face two counts of indictments this week for bank fraud and federal drug charges.

Those 18 gang members are a part of the Fast Cash Street gang. Most of them are in their early-to-late-20s.

The gang members started out as a music label called "Fast Cash Boyz Entertainment Group."

Investigators said this stems from gang members making deposits and withdrawals from ATMs across the Mid-South.

"Organized crime does not pay, and any efforts to make fast cash by illegal means will earn you a fast path to a federal prison," said Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the western district of Tennessee.

Dunavant told FOX13 the gang members attempted to steal nearly $500,000 from banks between 2017 and 2019.

"We alleged that several members of the Fast Cash organization solicited and obtained through social media various Regions Bank account holders' information, including debit cards, check information," he said.

Once they got ahold of the information, the criminals would deposit worthless checks into accounts at Regions Bank.

According to the indictment, they withdrew cash from the accounts before Regions and the other banks involved discovered the checks were worthless. The total loss of bad checks was $243,000 to Regions Bank.

Here is a list of the people involved:

Nashon Baldwin, 24

Carterrio Bogan, 27

Terrell Boyland, 30

Quinton Chaffin, 28

Cortavious Culp, 22

Deandre Evans, 20

Allon Gates, 23

Marcell Glass, 26

Jimmy Gause, 25

Aaron Henderson, 42

Marticus Hill, 29

Ledarious Hope, 25

Nickelle Jackson, 24

Marquice Lester, 24

Cordney Smith, 23

Marcolm Watson, 26

The second count of the indictment charges claims that the thieves distributed more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Memphis between 2016 and 2018.

Dunavant said they were trafficking high-grade marijuana from California.

Right now, 13 of the 18 people involved are in custody, and Dunavant is asking the others to turn themselves in.

One of those involved is from California, while the others are from Memphis.

