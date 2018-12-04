18-wheeler carrying detergent overturns on I-55

An 18-wheeler caused major delays along Interstate-55 after it overturned across the median late Monday night.
According to the tow truck driver, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
The crash happened near Commerce Street on I-55 on the southbound side.
The aftermath has taken hours to clean up.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'We have kids everywhere': 911 call from deadly bus crash brings horrific scene to life
- 1 child dead, at least 45 others injured after Memphis youth football team bus crash
- Charter bus company involved in deadly Arkansas crash had history of issues
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
As of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the truck was still on the scene, however, officials were able to turn it right side up.
The tow truck driver said the truck was carrying detergent.
FOX13 crews said the scene smells 'nice.'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}