18-wheeler crashes into gas station, bursts into flames

MASON, Tenn. - Deputies are responding to a gas station fire in Tipton County.
Witnesses said an 18-wheeler crashed Thursday afternoon. The gas station is located at the corner of Highway 70 and Highway 59 in Mason, Tenn.
No injures has been reported at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
In September 2017, first responders were called to an explosion at another nearby gas station. The Volunteer Mart -- which served as a gas station, laundry mat, and convenience store -- caught fire in the early morning hours.
The entire building was engulfed in flames and destroyed.
We have a crew headed to the current scene. We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
