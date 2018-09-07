18-wheeler full of bananas overturns on I-55

A banana truck caused a major traffic headache on Interstate-55.
The truck overturned on Interstate-55 around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in Mississippi.
The driver was not injured in the accident, and the cause has not been released.
The truck was full of Chiquita Banana cases which had to be manually removed and put into another truck.
As of 12:30 p.m., the truck had not been towed and crews were working to get it removed.
FLIPPED! Just like that crews are able to get the overturned 18-wheeler back on the highway. All lanes blocked on I-55 NB in De Soto County near star landing Rd. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/O4GXe6chKo— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) September 7, 2018
