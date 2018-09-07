  • 18-wheeler full of bananas overturns on I-55

    By: Alexa Lorenzo

    A banana truck caused a major traffic headache on Interstate-55. 

    The truck overturned on Interstate-55 around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in Mississippi. 

    The driver was not injured in the accident, and the cause has not been released. 

    The truck was full of Chiquita Banana cases which had to be manually removed and put into another truck. 

    As of 12:30 p.m., the truck had not been towed and crews were working to get it removed. 

