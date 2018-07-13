  • 18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Whitehaven

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - An 18-wheeler truck overturned on a major interstate in Whitehaven Friday. 

    FOX13 crews confirmed the accident happened on Interstate 55 at the Shelby Drive Exit around 3 p.m. 

    It is unclear what led to the semi-truck overturning. 

    And MPD have not released any information regarding possible injuries. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

