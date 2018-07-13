18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Whitehaven

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - An 18-wheeler truck overturned on a major interstate in Whitehaven Friday.
FOX13 crews confirmed the accident happened on Interstate 55 at the Shelby Drive Exit around 3 p.m.
It is unclear what led to the semi-truck overturning.
And MPD have not released any information regarding possible injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
