18-wheeler runs off I-55 and bursts into flames, officers injured while rescuing driver

Two Batesville police officers were injured while pulling a driver from a burning 18-wheeler on I-55.
Officers rushed to rescue the driver from the burning vehicle, but they were hurt in the process. The driver was badly burned and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.
The officers suffered burns on their arms. The police chief said they will be okay.
The accident happened on the southbound side of Interstate-55 near mile marker 243. The truck was carrying a hazardous material, which has been identified as sulfur.
Officials evacuated home and businesses within a half mile of the crash.
Panola County EMS has not identified what kind of sulfur the truck was transporting.
Exposure to sulfur can cause irritation to the nose, throat and lungs, along with burning to skin and eyes.
