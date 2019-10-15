  • 18-year-old charged with attempted second-degree murder

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-year-old was charged for allegedly shooting a man in Glenview.

    The  incident occurred earlier this month when then victim was walking near Glenview park.

    He told investigators he heard a loud car braking sound and saw the rear view window of a Chevrolet Malibu rolled down.

    Then the victim saw Ricky White, also known as Ricky Savage, point a black handgun at him. 

    White fired several shots at the victim, who ended up being shot in the shoulder.

    White and a few other individuals fled the scene, and he was taken to the hospital. 

    The victim later identified White who is now in police custody. 

     

