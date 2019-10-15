18-year-old charged with attempted second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-year-old was charged for allegedly shooting a man in Glenview.
The incident occurred earlier this month when then victim was walking near Glenview park.
He told investigators he heard a loud car braking sound and saw the rear view window of a Chevrolet Malibu rolled down.
Then the victim saw Ricky White, also known as Ricky Savage, point a black handgun at him.
White fired several shots at the victim, who ended up being shot in the shoulder.
White and a few other individuals fled the scene, and he was taken to the hospital.
The victim later identified White who is now in police custody.
