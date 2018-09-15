0 18-year-old laid to rest after being shot and killed 10 days after birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friends and family gathered at Prince of Peace Baptist Church Saturday morning to say goodbye to 18-year-old Christopher Reed Jr.

Basketball coach Dorsey Sims II said his passing is a though pill to swallow.

“Great student, very comical funny acting young man,” Sims said. “High spirited. Very high IQ in the game of basketball. Very talented, very gifted. Had a bright future.”

The Manassas High School graduate was killed September 4th during a drive by shooting on Farrington St in South Memphis just ten days after his 18th birthday. Reed was a basketball player on Coach Sims summer travel team. The hoop star had plans to attend Lemoyne-Owen College.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow as I said earlier,” Sims said. “It’s very difficult when someone loses their life senselessly in an act of violence just for no reason.”

Police said Reed was at a friend’s house when an unknown suspect fired several shots into the Farrington St home. Three witnesses took Reed to a nearby fire station on South Parkway for help where he died shortly after. Cousin Stephond Allmond is still coming to grips with his death.

“The house got shot up want to say 21 or 22 times,” Allmond said. “Chris got hit in the back. They said it hit him in the back and traveled to his heart.”

The family told FOX13 police are still investigating the shooting, but they hope justice is served.

“Great young man,” Sims said. “Great sense of humor and he’s going to be truly missed.”

Family and friends are raising money to help with funeral cost. All donations should be made payable to:

Bank of America C/O Christopher Reed, Jr. Corporate companies can receive a tax write off by donating to the Y.E.S. Foundation at P.O. BOX 2143 Memphis, TN 38101.

