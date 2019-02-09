18-year-old Tennessee woman arrested for homicide after 74-year-old found dead in burned home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested an 18-year-old woman for the murder of a man found dead inside his home, which was found engulfed in flames.
The Lewisburg Fire Department responded to the home located in the 500 block of Second Avenue North overnight Thursday.
In the process of putting out the flames, firefighters found the remains of Malcom Garrett, 74, inside.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘I don’t believe he shot at police’: Family of man killed by deputies at Memphis hotel speaks out
- Man gunned down at Memphis apartment complex, teen charged with murder
- Local teachers shared 'inappropriate messages' about students in group chat, woman claims
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Detectives later determined the death and fire were both the result of a homicide.
Investigators said several facts led them to Alyssa Hutt, 18, as the suspect.
Police said Hutt was located and interviewed, making statements that resulted in her arrest.
Hutt has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated robbery. She is currently being held at the Marshall County Detention Center on $310,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at (931) 359-3800.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}