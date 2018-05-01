  • 18-year-old wanted for carjacking, beating 69-year-old at local gas station

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police need your help finding an 18-year-old teen who robbed and beat a 69-year-old man. 

    On Wednesday, April 11, at 5:44 p.m., a man was at the Valero Gas Station at 1682 E. Shelby Drive when he was carjacked by three suspects. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim.

    All three suspects beat the 69-year-old victim after the victim exited the vehicle.

    Police told FOX13 two juvenile suspects are in custody, but 18-year-old Octavious Abram has been positively identified as the third suspect. Abram has an active warrant for Carjacking warrant number 18009979. 

    Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

