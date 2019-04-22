0 19 indicted for conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine and weed in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials said 19 people have been charged on two separate indictments for conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine, and marijuana in west Tennessee.

March 18, a federal grand jury indicted four defendants with conspiracy to distribute meth. One count was being a felon in possession of a firearm that had been shipped in interstate commerce.

April 15, a case connected to the March indictment, also charged 15 defendants with conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine, and marijuana – which will remain sealed until the defendants are arrested.

Investigators said the indictments followed a year-long investigation operation known as “Two Foot Shackle.” The FBI, ATF, and other state and local law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.

There are four defendants in the first indictment. Walker McPeake, Johnny Todd, Sheldon Hart, and Kevin Finch that were charged with Count 1. That count was conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of meth – a Schedule II controlled substance.

The second count charged McPeake with knowingly and unlawfully receiving and possessing a stolen firearm that had been shipped and transported interstate commerce, knowing and having reasonable cause to believe the firearm was stolen.

Finch is currently released on bond, according to investigations. McPeake, Todd, and Hart remain in police custody.

If convicted, each defendant will face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years imprisonment and up to life.

Ten of the 15 defendants in the second indictment are listed below.

Timmy Jermaine Cole

Anthony McElrath

Kelvin Pettigrew

Lynnie Ray Pettigrew

Nickolas Atkins

Cornelius Talley

Cindy Cannon

Scotty Tubbs

Rolando Garibaldi-Alvarado

Steven Williams

Investigators said five defendants remain at large. Their indictments remain under seal.

Count 1 charges Cole, Kelvin and Lynnie Pettigrew, Atkins, Talley, Cannon, Tubbs, and Williams with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of actual meth – a schedule II controlled substance.

The second count charges Cole, Kelvin and Lynnie Pettigrew, Gerboldi-Alvarado, McElrath and Atking with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine – a schedule II controlled substance

Officials told FOX13 the third count charges Cole, Lynnie and Kelvin Pettigrew, Atkins, and Talley with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of 1000 kilograms of weed – a schedule I controlled substance.

Agents also seized multiple firearms, about 15 lbs of meth and crack cocaine and about 60 lbs of weed.

These defendants also face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in jail and up to life.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, "These indictments and takedown operation represent another great example of law enforcement working together to remove criminals from the Western District of Tennessee. Criminal enterprises that distribute these harmful drugs into our rural communities can no longer hide. We are taking the fight to the drug trafficking organizations in order to dismantle them and remove them from our streets."

