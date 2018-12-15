0 19 people behind bars following "Operation Gun Done" project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 19 people – seven of them known gang members – are behind bars.

Members of a joint federal, state and local taskforce indicted and arrested those 19 people on federal drug and gun charges during a two-month investigation.

Standing as a united force Friday afternoon, law enforcement leaders from across Memphis, Shelby County and the federal government are sending a clear message to criminals.

“There will be a reckoning, there is a consequence and we’re imposing that consequence and we’re bringing every resource we can to the table to do it,” D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Tennessee told FOX13.

The joint task force rounded up 19 fugitives—seven of them gang members with the gangster disciples, the grape street crips and the vice lords.

U. S. Attorney’s Michael Dunavant say taskforce used additional resources and new technology to bring these criminals in.

“To help us make sure we are identifying hotspots in the city, to make sure we are deploying our resources in a smart way, so we can target the worst of the worst,” D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Tennessee said.

But for people like Reginald Johnson, who lost a son to violence, news like this isn’t enough.

“My son got killed in 2014 and ever since then it’s been spiraling up because no one’s willing to talk,” Johnson said.

Johnson says these arrests are a good start, but he wants to see this group do more to protect witnesses who may know something.

“That’s the reason why my son’s homicide hasn’t been solved yet because people not willing to talk because they’re afraid. Gang members got a toll hold on people to make sure if you say something you’re called a snitch but i think more could be done in that area,” Johnson said.

He believes the taskforce could also lead on people without a badge…people like him.

“You know let us help you because the law can’t do it on their own. We as citizens we look in Facebook and we see a lot of these people with guns posting stuff and we see them in the neighborhood and stuff with guns and I think they need to reach out to us,” Johnson told FOX13.

U.S. Attorney’s office has also increased the number of federal gun cases filed this year.

