19-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Memphis woman.
According to MPD, officers responded to the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cv. Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. for a shooting. When officers made the scene, no victim was located. MPD told FOX13 a woman was transported by private vehicle to Regional One after being shot.
She did not survive her injuries.
MPD told FOX13 Roderick Barber 19, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and Employment of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Crime in this case.
