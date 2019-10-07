19-year-old kidnapped, sex-trafficked in hotel room on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old and sex trafficking her.
The victim told police she met her friend, Brian Curtis, 31, at a hotel room on Elvis Presley Boulevard for a party.
The woman said she stayed at the hotel for a few days when Curtis began arranging dates for her and another woman to have sex with men for money.
When she refused, the victim said Curtis threatened her, trapped her in the room, and destroyed her cell phone.
The victim said Curtis advertised her online and collected all the money.
At one point, the victim told police she found Curtis' cellphone and tried to call for help, but he caught her, beat her with a metal belt buckle, and stomped on her head.
She showed up at the hospital dizzy, battered, and bruised.
Authorities have charged Curtis with sex trafficking, kidnapping, and assault.
FOX13 got his criminal record from TBI. It shows Curtis' only prior conviction was in 2014 for harassment.
Curtis appeared before a judge Monday morning and was given a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14.
