19-year-old released from jail, charges dropped after woman shot, killed in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Memphis police have released Roderick Barber, 19, after a woman was killed in Raleigh.
Authorities said charges have been dropped against Barber. MPD said Barber is not responsible for the homicide.
This is now an ongoing homicide investigation.
After further investigation, it has been determined that Roderick Barber 19, is not responsible for this homicide. He is being released without charge.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Memphis woman.
According to MPD, officers responded to the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cv. Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. for a shooting. When officers made the scene, no victim was located. MPD told FOX13 a woman was transported by private vehicle to Regional One after being shot.
She did not survive her injuries.
MPD told FOX13 Roderick Barber 19, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and Employment of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Crime in this case.
