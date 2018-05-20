19-year-old shot and killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 19-year-old was shot and killed at the Top Notch Market in Raleigh early Sunday morning.
Memphis police responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of Stage Rd.
Officers found a 19-year-old male shot and killed on the scene.
The suspect is reportedly known to the victim. That suspect fled the scene in a red sedan.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
