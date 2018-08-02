0 19-year-old shot, killed after being robbed getting out of truck in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A robbery turned into a homicide Sunday in Memphis.

A 19-year-old boy from El Salvador was shot and killed after he got out of his truck in Berclair.

Police said a man rammed into the back of Mauricio Merlos’ truck Sunday morning before pulling a gun on him.

According to police, Merlos and another person were leaving a party around 2:30 a.m. when the masked suspect rammed into them on Violet Avenue.

When they got out of the truck to investigate, the masked suspect robbed them before firing a gun.

Merlos’ brother spoke only with FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo about his death in Spanish. We translated what he shared.

“Everyone was in shock,” Amilcar Merlos said.

Trending stories:

The pain is just setting in for the Memphis family from El Salvador.

“I heard a hard knock on the door. The only thing I thought was that it was my brother who was getting back from a party and forgot his keys,” Merlos said.

However, it was police officers. They asked him to verify his brother’s identity.

Authorities found Merlos’ body in the backyard of a nearby home. Amilcar said he called his mother and her screams were agonizing.

“The most difficult thing for me was having to tell my mom who lives in El Salvador,” Merlos said. “I didn’t have the words to tell her.”

Merlos said his brother was always happy. He told FOX13 he would spend his days on the hammock in the backyard and listen to music.

No arrests have been made so far. The Merlos family told FOX13 they just want answers.

“Today it was my family, and tomorrow it could be another. That’s just not fair,” said Merlos.

The family is still working to finalize funeral arrangements. They will have a ceremony here in Memphis and fly his body to El Salvador for the burial.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.