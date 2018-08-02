  • 19-year-old shot, killed after truck rammed into in Memphis

    By: Alexa Lorenzo

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A robbery turned into a homicide Sunday in Memphis. 

    A 19-year-old boy from El Salvador was shot and killed after he got out of his truck in Berclair. 

    Police said a man rammed into the back of Mauricio Merlos’ truck Sunday morning before pulling a gun on him.

    According to police, Merlos and another person were leaving a party around 2:30 a.m. when the masked suspect rammed into them.  

    Merlos’ brother spoke only with FOX13 about his death. 

    How he found out about his brother’s death, and the plans to send his body back to El Salvador – on FOX13 News at 10.

