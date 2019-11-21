2,000 Thanksgiving meals donated to Memphis Veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Smithfield Food, Kroger, and the Mid-South Food Bank partnered together to provide 2,000 Memphis veterans with a Thanksgiving meal.
One of those veterans who received a meal on Thursday is E.W. Sanders Jr. He fought in the Vietnam War and is thankful for the generosity brought on by these organizations.
"I am thankful the city saw fit to help us veterans on a time like this," Sanders said to FOX13.
This year's theme is a Memphis Thanksgiving.
Veterans receiving meals got two slabs of ribs instead of the traditional turkey or ham. Johnathan Toms with Smithfield Foods told FOX13 this act of kindness aligns with what the company wants to accomplish.
"For us, it's an opportunity to come I, say thank you, and also do a little giving back," said Toms. This is the third year all three organizations have partnered together to complete this tall task.
Dozens of volunteers braved the rain in order to give back.
Sanders told FOX13 he's excited to be able to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal with his family.
"We're going to enjoy the privilege of sitting down with the family and being thankful for this meal we're going to receive on Thanksgiving," said Sanders.
