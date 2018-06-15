0 2 arrested, 2 wanted after teens attack woman, try to steal her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens were arrested and two other suspects are wanted after the group allegedly tried to carjack a Memphis woman in her driveway.

19-year-old Monterio Smith and a 14-year-old – who is not being named because he is underage – are charged with attempted carjacking.

The charges stem from an incident on Tanglewood on June 13.

A woman told police she pulled into her driveway when she was approached by four suspects. They blocked her car and wouldn’t let her out.

One of the suspects asked to use her phone, and then they demanded her keys, according to an arrest affidavit for Monterio Smith. The woman said one suspected showed a black handgun and another one punched her in the side of the head.

The victim began honking her horn and yelling. Police said she realized the handgun was actually a BB gun, and she was able to fight off the suspects, according to the affidavit.

The suspects ran away. Police checked the area and found four males matching the suspect descriptions on a nearby porch. Two of them were arrested – Smith and the 14-year-old – but two others got away, according to police documents.

The victim positively identified Monterio Smith as the suspect who punched her in the face. She also identified the juvenile as a “participant.”

